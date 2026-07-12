Svyrydenko to step down as Prime Minister, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine is changing its political strategy. Each priority area of foreign policy will be overseen by a specific individual with considerable experience, who is capable of implementing what we agree upon at the leadership level and what the Ukrainian people expect.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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"Among these areas, the most significant are: the United States and our agreements on licences for the production of ‘Patriot’ systems and other bilateral security cooperation, which must be reflected in tangible achievements by our states and companies in Ukraine and America; the European anti-ballistic missile project, which could become one of the biggest steps towards strengthening Europe this decade; the European Union, with which we need to make clear progress towards Ukraine’s membership and the deepening of all our ties – economic, political and cultural; Ukraine’s neighbouring states, with whom relations require a new foundation, particularly Poland and Hungary; the Middle East and Gulf region as one of the most promising global areas for security and economic cooperation; China; key international organisations that influence global decision-making and can do more to help bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine," the statement reads.

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Similarly, according to Zelenskyy, this applies to domestic affairs as well.

"There are now new challenges and new tasks. All operations in Ukraine’s frontline and border regions, which are subjected to Russian attacks on a daily basis, require a significant boost. I am counting on an increase in supplies of the necessary weapons and all types of drones to our army," he added.

Furthermore, he emphasised that one extremely important area is preparing for winter, and that Ukraine must be ready for any threats that may arise.

"The transformation of state-owned companies, on which Ukraine’s resilience largely depends, must be accelerated. Ukraine’s agreements with partners in the field of reconstruction also require separate, special attention. Accordingly, personnel changes will begin in Ukraine to ensure the implementation of the updated political strategy. We have discussed the details with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. We agreed that these changes require a reshuffle of the Cabinet of Ministers. I am grateful to Yulia for her clear, steady and effective work as Prime Minister, and for her years of productive work as part of Ukraine’s team, and I have invited her to lead a new, significant direction in relations with a key partner. I expect that, together with members of parliament, we will carry out the necessary changes in the Ukrainian government. There will also be changes in the leadership of law enforcement agencies," the Head of State concluded.