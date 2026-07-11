Zelenskyy on night-time strike on Kyiv: Hits were recorded even before air-raid alert was sounded; ballistic missiles were not intercepted. PHOTO
Eleven people were injured in Kyiv during a Russian attack overnight, including a child. Civilian infrastructure had already been hit before the air-raid alert was sounded.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What has been damaged
As noted, emergency services are working at the scenes. According to Zelenskyy, residential buildings, offices, and a theological seminary were damaged in the capital. Clean-up operations following the shelling are also underway in the Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.
"Russia deployed over 120 drones and 12 missiles overnight, half of which were ballistic. Our defenders managed to shoot down most of the targets, but not the ballistic missiles," the head of state noted.
Strengthening air defence
"We expect our partners to fulfil their promises regarding support packages to protect our people, as agreed during the NATO meeting. We must move as quickly as possible on the agreements concerning licences for ‘Patriot’ systems and the joint European anti-ballistic missile project. Right now, the number one priority for all our institutions is to ensure this," emphasised Zelenskyy.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that Russian forces had launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv.
- It later emerged that the number of casualties had risen to 11, with fires breaking out in several districts.
- According to the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with six "Iskander" missiles, four air-to-ground missiles, two Kh-31 missiles and 121 drones. Two Kh-59/69 missiles and 111 UAVs were shot down.
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