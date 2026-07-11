Russia attacked Ukraine with 6 Iskanders, 4 aircraft missiles, two Kh-31 missiles and 121 drones. Two Kh-59/69 and 111 UAVs were shot down, - Air Force

On the night of July 11, 2026, Russian Federation forces attacked Ukraine with 6 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, 4 Kh-59/69 air-launched guided missiles fired from the airspace of the Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 2 Kh-31 anti-radar missiles from the Black Sea, and 121 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas types, as well as decoy drones of the "Parody" type.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 2 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Watch more: Consequences of Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: number of victims has increased to 11, fires broke out (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

There's a hit

Ballistic missiles, 2 air-to-ground guided missiles, and 7 attack UAVs were recorded striking 11 locations, and debris from downed missiles was found at 3 locations. Information regarding two anti-radar missiles is being verified; no reports of damage or casualties have been received.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

What happened before that?