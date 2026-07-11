Consequences of Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: number of victims has increased to 11, fires broke out (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

This is the third time this week that Russia has carried out targeted shelling of Kyiv. Hits and fires have been reported in the city’s Solomyanskyi, Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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According to rescue services, 10 people, including one child, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

Information on the consequences from the State Emergency Service

Solomyanskyi district: a fire broke out after a strike hit a three-storey office and warehouse building. The fire has now been extinguished. At another address, a railway locomotive was damaged by the blast wave.

Darnitskyi district: following a strike on the carriageway, a fire broke out in the electrical control room for the traffic lights. The fire has been extinguished. Windows were shattered in nearby residential buildings.

Dniprovskyi district: a strike caused a fire in a warehouse.

Rescue workers and all relevant services are working at the scenes. Further details are being confirmed.

See more: Russian forces launched ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: 8 people injured, including child. There has been damage in 4 districts. PHOTO

















Updated information

According to the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, as of now, there are 11 known victims, including an 11-year-old boy.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian forces had launched ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv: 8 people were injured, including a child. There has been damage in 4 districts.

See more: Russian forces launched ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: 8 people injured, including child. There has been damage in 4 districts. PHOTO