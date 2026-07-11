Russian forces launched ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: 8 people injured, including child. There has been damage in 4 districts. PHOTO
On the night of Friday 10 July 2026, Russian forces launched ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv. Explosions were heard across the capital.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.
Consequences of the attack
- As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, smoke has filled a non-residential area in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of the enemy attack.
- In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential building is believed to have been hit.
- In the Darnytskyi district, a transformer substation is on fire.
- In the Solomyanskyi district, there is a fire in a three-storey office building.
There are casualties
As of 6.19 am, eight people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy’s attack on Kyiv. Among the injured is an 11-year-old boy. Four of the injured are being treated in city hospitals. The others received medical assistance at the scene.
According to reports on social media, the road surface on Kharkiv Highway has been damaged as a result of the Russian attack.
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