Russia has attacked Kyiv with drones: high-rise block has been damaged in Desnianskyi district; there are fatalities and casualties. PHOTOS

More than 10 people have already been injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on 8 July. There have also been fatalities.

This has been reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It was previously reported that two medical staff were among those injured in the attack.

Mayor Klitschko also reported that, following the night-time attack on Kyiv, rescue workers discovered the body of a woman whilst extinguishing a fire in a non-residential building.

Strike on a high-rise building

It is known that in the Desnianskyi district, a Russian drone struck a 25-storey residential block on the 16th floor, Klitschko wrote.

As of 18:50, the number of casualties in Kyiv had risen to 14. Medical staff have hospitalised nine people, including a 17-year-old boy. Two of the injured are in a serious condition. Three people have died in the capital. A search of the building is ongoing.

Read more: Russian UAV crashed and exploded near gas distribution station in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv (updated)























