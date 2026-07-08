Russian UAV crashed and exploded near gas distribution station in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv (updated)

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, an enemy UAV crashed and exploded near a gas distribution station.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

An alert was issued in the capital due to a drone threat. Shortly afterward, an explosion was heard.

The mayor stated that, according to preliminary reports, an enemy UAV crashed and exploded near a gas distribution station in the Desnianskyi district.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

It was later known that two people were injured as a result of the UAV crash. They were hospitalized.

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