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Russian UAV crashed and exploded near gas distribution station in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv (updated)
In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, an enemy UAV crashed and exploded near a gas distribution station.
Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
An alert was issued in the capital due to a drone threat. Shortly afterward, an explosion was heard.
The mayor stated that, according to preliminary reports, an enemy UAV crashed and exploded near a gas distribution station in the Desnianskyi district.
Emergency services are on their way to the scene.
It was later known that two people were injured as a result of the UAV crash. They were hospitalized.
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