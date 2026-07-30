Russia attacked Poltava region: one person killed, "Nova Poshta" terminal damaged. PHOTOS
On the night of 30 July, Russian forces attacked the Poltava region with strike drones. One person was killed as a result of the enemy strike, and a ‘Nova Poshta’ terminal and the warehouse premises of a private company were also damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Dyakivnych
In the Poltava district, a drone strike was recorded hitting the warehouse facilities of a private company.
"Unfortunately, one person has been killed. My sincere condolences to their family and loved ones," said the head of the Regional Military Administration
A ‘Nova Poshta’ terminal was also hit. The attack caused a fire in the warehouse, which was quickly extinguished by the emergency services.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the strike on the terminal.
In the Lubny district, drone debris fell onto the road
In the Lubny district, debris from a downed Russian drone fell onto the carriageway.
According to preliminary reports, no one was injured as a result of this incident. Details regarding the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.
Consequences of the attack
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