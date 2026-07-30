Russia launched missile strike on Kyiv: one person was killed, and fires broke out in several districts (updated). PHOTO

On the night of 30 July, Russian forces carried out a missile attack on Kyiv. As a result of the strike, debris was reported to have fallen in the capital, and fires broke out in several districts of the city. One fatality has also been reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

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In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out on the site of a non-residential development due to falling debris. In addition, one of the garage cooperatives caught fire.

Another fire was reported on the site of a non-residential development in the Obolon district.

Rescue workers and other emergency services are on the ground, dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

The Kyiv City Military Administration has confirmed one fatality

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that, as of 02:55, one fatality had been confirmed as a result of the Russian missile strike.

Information regarding possible other casualties, as well as the extent of the damage, is being clarified. Emergency services continue to work at the sites of the strikes and where debris has fallen.

Read more: Russia struck outskirts of Kryvyi Rih with ’Iskander’ missile: six people were killed, including two children. VIDEO

Consequences of the attack

One person was killed and two were injured as a result of a nighttime strike by Russian forces on Kyiv, according to the State Emergency Service.

The body of the deceased was discovered while firefighters were extinguishing a fire at a garage cooperative in the Sviatoshynskyi District. A man was also injured and hospitalized. The fire has been extinguished.







