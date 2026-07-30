Russia struck outskirts of Kryvyi Rih with ’Iskander’ missile: six people were killed, including two children. VIDEO

Russian forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile at a village on the outskirts of Kryvyi Rih. A direct hit on a private house, where a large family lived, killed six people, including two children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council.

According to preliminary data, the missile was launched from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

Among the dead were two girls aged 5 and 12

Two girls aged 5 and 12, as well as four adults, were killed in the missile strike.

A further eight people were injured. Among the injured are two children: boys aged 6 and 15.

All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Rescue workers are continuing to clear the rubble

An emergency rescue operation is underway at the site of the strike. Emergency services are continuing to clear the rubble of the destroyed building and search for people trapped beneath it.

According to preliminary information, the death toll may rise, as search and rescue operations are not yet complete.

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