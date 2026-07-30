Russia launched missile strike on Lviv: high-rise buildings have been damaged and there are 30 injured (updated). PHOTO

On the night of 30 July, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Lviv. Explosions were heard across the city; high-rise residential blocks were damaged and fires broke out. Rescue operations are ongoing at the sites of the strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, and the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

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According to preliminary information, at least two high-rise blocks have been damaged as a result of the attack. Rescue workers, medics and other emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes.

Residential buildings are on fire; the number of casualties is being confirmed

Residential buildings on Paton and Vyhovskyi Streets have been damaged by the strike, causing fires. At around 5.45 am, Sadovyi reported six people injured across two locations.

Meanwhile, as of 05:50, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration reported four casualties, noting that emergency services are continuing to clear the rubble, though their work is being hampered by fires at the impact sites.

The number of casualties is being verified. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Public transport routes have been diverted due to the closure of Paton Street

Paton Street has been closed to traffic whilst the aftermath of the strike is being dealt with.

Buses in both directions are being diverted via Horodotska Street to the Motor Factory, and then along Vyhovskyi Street.

Trolleybuses No. 23 and No. 30 are also temporarily out of service.

Update

Kozytskyi reported that as of 7:00 a.m., the number of casualties in Lviv had risen.

"The number of people injured in the rocket attack on Lviv has risen to 15. Of those, 14 have been hospitalized, including one rescue worker," the statement reads.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that people are trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

"State Emergency Service personnel are doing everything they can to rescue them as quickly as possible. I thank everyone who cares and is helping to clear the rubble," Kozytskyi added.

The number of people injured in the rocket attack on Lviv has risen to 26. Fifteen people have been hospitalized.

There are children among the injured. One child is in the hospital.

As of 8:45 a.m., there are already 30 people injured as a result of the enemy’s attack on Lviv. The rescue operation is ongoing.

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