Zelenskyy warns of risk of massive Russian strike tonight

There remains a high probability of a massive Russian strike on Ukraine tonight.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russia prepared attack several days in advance

The president said he had received a report from Air Force Commander Anatolii Kryvonozhko. According to him, Russia had prepared for the strike in advance.

"The Russians prepared for a massive strike several days ago, and there is a high probability that it will be carried out tonight," Zelenskyy said.

Appeal to partners and citizens

The head of state stressed that support from Ukraine’s partners is crucial to the country’s defence. This primarily concerns the supply of missiles for air defence systems.

He emphasised that Ukraine’s partners understood its needs and the consequences of delays in assistance. Zelenskyy also urged people in all regions to heed air-raid alerts.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 29 July: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)