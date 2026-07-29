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News Attack of drones
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Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 29 July: air-raid alerts declared in several regions

Drone attack

Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 29 July.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 6:36 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported heading towards Mykolaiv from the south.

At 6:49 p.m., Odesa region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Vyzyrka.

At 6:50 p.m., Odesa region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Chornomorske.

At 6:54 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Odesa.

Remain in safe places during the air-raid alert!

Read more: Following attacks on Wildberries warehouses, Russians are increasingly blaming Kremlin, - study

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