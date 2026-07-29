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Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 29 July: air-raid alerts declared in several regions
Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 29 July.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of enemy drones
At 6:36 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported heading towards Mykolaiv from the south.
At 6:49 p.m., Odesa region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Vyzyrka.
At 6:50 p.m., Odesa region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Chornomorske.
At 6:54 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Odesa.
Remain in safe places during the air-raid alert!
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