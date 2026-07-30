1 out of 9 "Iskander" missiles, 54 cruise missiles, and 265 UAVs were shot down; 3 "Zircon" missiles and ballistic missiles were confirmed to have hit their targets, - Air Force
On the night of July 30, 2026, Russian Federation troops launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using attack drones and various types of air-, land-, and sea-based missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.
Where did the enemy strike?
As noted, the main targets of the attack were the Kyiv and Lviv regions. The Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were also attacked.
"A distinctive feature of this massive attack is the simultaneous use of various types of airstrikes from different directions, as well as the use of a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles," the statement reads.
What did enemy use to attack?
In total, the Air Force’s electronic warfare units detected 358 air attack weapons—74 missiles and 284 UAVs of various types:
- 4 Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missiles (launch area: Kursk Oblast, the Russian Federation);
- 9 Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Bryansk, Voronezh, and Kursk regions, the Russian Federation);
- 61 Kh-101/Kalibr cruise missiles (launch areas: Vologda region and Novorossiysk, the Russian Federation);
- 284 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones (from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo— the Russian Federation).
The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
How did our air defense system perform?
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., our air defense system shot down or suppressed 320 targets—55 missiles and 265 drones of various types:
- 1 Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missile;
- 54 Kh-101/Kalibr cruise missiles;
- 265 enemy UAVs of various types.
According to preliminary information, as of 9:00 a.m., 3 anti-ship missiles, 6 ballistic missiles, and 2 cruise missiles, as well as 17 attack UAVs, were recorded at 20 locations, and debris from downed missiles was found at 13 locations. Information regarding eight missiles is being verified.
"The attack is ongoing! There are several attack UAVs in Ukrainian airspace. Do not ignore the air raid alert," the Air Force emphasizes.
Massive strike on 30 July
- On the night of 30 July 2026, Russia carried out yet another massive attack on Ukraine, using missiles and strike drones. Hits, destruction and fires were recorded in a number of regions:
- Russian forces attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. The strikes caused fires and resulted in one fatality.
- In Lviv, residential buildings were damaged following a missile attack. According to preliminary reports, the strikes caused fires in high-rise blocks on Paton and Vyhovsky Streets.
- Russia attacked the Poltava region with drones. In the Poltava district, strikes were recorded on the warehouses of a private company – one person was killed. A ‘Nova Poshta’ terminal was also hit, where a fire broke out which was extinguished by the emergency services.
- Overnight, the enemy launched an attack on Kryvyi Rih and its suburbs. There were reports of a residential building being hit and of fatalities, including children.
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