1 out of 9 "Iskander" missiles, 54 cruise missiles, and 265 UAVs were shot down; 3 "Zircon" missiles and ballistic missiles were confirmed to have hit their targets, - Air Force

On the night of July 30, 2026, Russian Federation troops launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using attack drones and various types of air-, land-, and sea-based missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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Where did the enemy strike?

As noted, the main targets of the attack were the Kyiv and Lviv regions. The Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were also attacked.

"A distinctive feature of this massive attack is the simultaneous use of various types of airstrikes from different directions, as well as the use of a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles," the statement reads.

See more: Zelenskyy following Russian Federation’s massive attack: Delays in supply of air defence missiles are leading to further casualties. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What did enemy use to attack?

In total, the Air Force’s electronic warfare units detected 358 air attack weapons—74 missiles and 284 UAVs of various types:

4 Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missiles (launch area: Kursk Oblast, the Russian Federation);

9 Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Bryansk, Voronezh, and Kursk regions, the Russian Federation);

61 Kh-101/Kalibr cruise missiles (launch areas: Vologda region and Novorossiysk, the Russian Federation);

284 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones (from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo— the Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

See more: Market in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv was burnt down as result of Russian Federation’s attack. PHOTOS

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., our air defense system shot down or suppressed 320 targets—55 missiles and 265 drones of various types:

1 Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missile;

54 Kh-101/Kalibr cruise missiles;

265 enemy UAVs of various types.

According to preliminary information, as of 9:00 a.m., 3 anti-ship missiles, 6 ballistic missiles, and 2 cruise missiles, as well as 17 attack UAVs, were recorded at 20 locations, and debris from downed missiles was found at 13 locations. Information regarding eight missiles is being verified.

"The attack is ongoing! There are several attack UAVs in Ukrainian airspace. Do not ignore the air raid alert," the Air Force emphasizes.

Massive strike on 30 July