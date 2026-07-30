Zelenskyy following Russian Federation’s massive attack: Delays in supply of air defence missiles are leading to further casualties. VIDEO+PHOTOS

At least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured in Ukraine following a massive Russian attack on the night of 30 July. The occupying forces fired more than 70 missiles, a significant proportion of which were ballistic, as well as more than 280 attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"Last night, a Russian missile strike in Radushne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killed a couple and their three children. Two more children were pulled alive from the rubble. An ordinary residential building, completely destroyed by a ballistic missile… In Lviv, work is also currently underway at the site where the building was hit – clearing the rubble and searching for people. Across the country, eight deaths have been reported so far. My condolences go out to the families and loved ones… Dozens of people have been injured, and everyone is receiving the necessary medical care. All the relevant emergency services are on the scene," the President said.

As Zelenskyy explained, Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as the Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, were targeted last night. Dozens of ordinary homes, civilian businesses and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed or damaged.







This strike involved more than 70 missiles, a significant number of which were ballistic. There were also over 280 attack drones. More than 260 drones were successfully destroyed. Our combat aviation managed to shoot down a significant number of cruise missiles, and even mobile fire units were able to engage the cruise missiles.

"At a time when there is a critical shortage of air defence missiles from our partners, our soldiers are achieving the simply incredible, demonstrating a very high level of professionalism. This is exceptional expertise that saves lives when the supply of missiles for air defence systems is either not taking place or is being held up," emphasised the head of state.

Watch more: Russian strike on Radushne in Dnipropetrovsk region: search for people under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"This Russian terror proves once again that defence against the Russian missile threat is the most important task for safeguarding the lives of our people. And this is a task that cannot be the responsibility of Ukraine alone, of just one country. All our partners know how and in what ways they can help. Delays in providing assistance and in the supply of anti-ballistic missiles lead precisely to the kind of destruction and casualties that, sadly, we are seeing today. It is vital to protect lives. Thank you to everyone who is genuinely helping!", Zelenskyy emphasised.







Massive strike on 30 July