Market in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv was burnt down as result of Russian Federation’s attack. PHOTOS
As of 8.30 am on 30 July, it is reported that a 31-year-old man has been killed in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office.
Consequences of the Russian strike
It is reported that two more people were injured in the Obolon and Svyatoshyn districts; they have been taken to hospital.
"As a result of the Russian attack, a market in the Obolon district was burnt down and a post office branch in the Sviatoshyn district was damaged. Cars parked nearby were also destroyed. Office buildings and warehouses were also damaged," the statement said.
Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into yet another war crime, which resulted in the death of a man (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
Massive strike on 30 July
- On the night of 30 July 2026, Russia carried out yet another massive attack on Ukraine, using missiles and strike drones. Hits, destruction and fires were recorded in a number of regions:
- Russian forces attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. The strikes caused fires and resulted in one fatality.
- In Lviv, residential buildings were damaged following a missile attack. According to preliminary reports, the strikes caused fires in high-rise blocks on Paton and Vyhovsky Streets.
- Russia attacked the Poltava region with drones. In the Poltava district, strikes were recorded on the warehouses of a private company – one person was killed. A ‘Nova Poshta’ terminal was also hit, where a fire broke out which was extinguished by the emergency services.
- Overnight, the enemy launched an attack on Kryvyi Rih and its suburbs. There were reports of a residential building being hit and of fatalities, including children.
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