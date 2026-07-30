Market in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv was burnt down as result of Russian Federation’s attack. PHOTOS

As of 8.30 am on 30 July, it is reported that a 31-year-old man has been killed in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office.

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Consequences of the Russian strike

It is reported that two more people were injured in the Obolon and Svyatoshyn districts; they have been taken to hospital.

"As a result of the Russian attack, a market in the Obolon district was burnt down and a post office branch in the Sviatoshyn district was damaged. Cars parked nearby were also destroyed. Office buildings and warehouses were also damaged," the statement said.

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Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into yet another war crime, which resulted in the death of a man (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Massive strike on 30 July