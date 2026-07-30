Russia attacked Zhytomyr region: enterprise was hit, leaving 6 adults and 3 children injured. PHOTOS (updated)

During the latest enemy missile and drone attack, one of the agricultural enterprises in the Korosten district of the Zhytomyr region was hit.

Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

As noted, the blast wave damaged residential buildings and social infrastructure facilities.

"Unfortunately, three children and two adults have been taken to medical facilities. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary care," the statement said.

Rescue workers, law enforcement officers, medical teams, and local government officials are on the scene. Efforts are underway to address the aftermath of the enemy attack and assess the damage caused.

"We urge residents not to ignore air raid sirens and to ensure their own safety," the regional governor emphasized.

See more: 1 out of 9 "Iskander" missiles, 54 cruise missiles, and 265 UAVs were shot down; 3 "Zircon" missiles and ballistic missiles were confirmed to have hit their targets, - Air Force

UPDATE

Later, the State Emergency Service reported: "Six people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, including three children.

The Russians struck an agricultural enterprise. The shock wave damaged residential buildings and public facilities."













A massive strike on July 30