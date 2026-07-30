Russia attacked Zhytomyr region: enterprise was hit, leaving 6 adults and 3 children injured. PHOTOS (updated)
During the latest enemy missile and drone attack, one of the agricultural enterprises in the Korosten district of the Zhytomyr region was hit.
Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
As noted, the blast wave damaged residential buildings and social infrastructure facilities.
"Unfortunately, three children and two adults have been taken to medical facilities. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary care," the statement said.
Rescue workers, law enforcement officers, medical teams, and local government officials are on the scene. Efforts are underway to address the aftermath of the enemy attack and assess the damage caused.
"We urge residents not to ignore air raid sirens and to ensure their own safety," the regional governor emphasized.
UPDATE
Later, the State Emergency Service reported: "Six people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, including three children.
The Russians struck an agricultural enterprise. The shock wave damaged residential buildings and public facilities."
A massive strike on July 30
- On the night of July 30, 2026, Russia launched yet another massive attack on Ukraine, using missiles and strike drones. Hits, destruction, and fires were reported in a number of regions:
- Russian troops attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. The strikes caused fires, and one person was killed.
- In Lviv, residential buildings were damaged in a rocket attack. According to preliminary reports, the strikes caused fires in high-rise buildings on Paton and Vyhovsky Streets.
- Currently, there are 26 known victims in Lviv.
- Russia attacked the Poltava region with drones. In the Poltava district, strikes were recorded on the warehouse facilities of a private company—one person was killed. A "Nova Poshta" terminal was also hit, causing a fire that was extinguished by emergency responders.
- Overnight, the enemy launched an attack on Kryvyi Rih and its suburbs. There were reports of a residential building being hit and of fatalities, including children.
- According to the Air Force, during the enemy attack, 1 out of 9 "Iskander" missiles, 54 cruise missiles, and 265 UAVs were shot down, and 3 "Zircon" missiles and ballistic missiles were confirmed to have hit their targets.
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