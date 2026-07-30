Almost entire large Voronov family killed in ballistic missile strike near Kryvyi Rih – media

The Voronov family was killed in a Russian ballistic missile strike on the village of Radushne near Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the local media outlet Svoi, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

It is known that 47-year-old Artem and 41-year-old Olena were raising ten children. Seven of their children were in the house with them: 17-year-old Mark, who was studying to become a railway worker in Kryvyi Rih; schoolchildren Dominika, 15; Viorika, 14; Zakharii, 12; Azarii Ilai, 11; Federika, 10; and six-year-old Emilia.

Their one-and-a-half-year-old grandson Artem, the child of their eldest son, who is currently serving in the military, was also in the house. The Voronovs’ eldest daughter and another son are currently abroad.

The family’s son, Matvii Voronov, learned of his relatives’ deaths through a local Radushne community group.

President Zelenskyy also said that, as of now, it has been confirmed that the parents and three of their children, Mark, Azarii Ilai and Emilia, were killed.

"The Russian missile strike was so powerful that almost nothing remained of the house… Fragments of human bodies were found under the rubble, and only forensic examinations can establish which members of the family the remains belong to. The fate of Zakharii, Dominika, Viorika, Federika and Artem is currently being established," the head of state said.

See more: Enemy launched ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, three dead, over 20 wounded, industrial infrastructure damaged (updated). PHOTO

Background

Russian forces struck the village of Radushne on the outskirts of Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. A direct hit on a private house occupied by a large family killed six people, including two children.

See more: Russia attacked Zhytomyr region: enterprise was hit, leaving 6 adults and 3 children injured. PHOTOS (updated)