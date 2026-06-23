Enemy launched ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, three dead, over 20 wounded, industrial infrastructure damaged (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of June 23, 2026, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

"Kryvyi Rih—explosions. A ballistic missile attack. We all understand the situation, and we're all on the job. There may be further attacks," he said.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

See more: Russia attacked several districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region: houses were on fire and there were casualties. PHOTOS

Updated information

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

Industrial infrastructure has been damaged.

Information on casualties is being verified.

There are victims

As it later became known, one person was killed in the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Three people were injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

For his part, Vilkul reported that a civilian infrastructure facility had been hit.

"Unfortunately, three people were killed. More than ten people were injured. Some are in critical condition, all have already been taken to hospitals and are on the operating table. Doctors are doing everything they can and fighting to save their lives," he wrote.

All emergency services are on the scene, and efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the strikes.

It was later reported that the number of people wounded in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih had risen to 23.

One woman is in extremely critical condition.