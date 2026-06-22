Russia attacked several districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region: houses were on fire and there were casualties. PHOTOS

Russian forces have attacked areas of the region with drones and artillery on nearly 20 occasions. Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad and other communities have come under fire, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol District

A 58-year-old man was injured in Nikopol.

The occupiers struck the district centre, as well as the Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovska rural communities, with drones and artillery.

A private house caught fire. Two high-rise buildings and a car were damaged.

Pavlohrad District

In Pavlohrad, a 60-year-old woman was injured as a result of a drone attack.

A fire broke out. Two private homes were damaged.

Synelnykivskyi District

A shop caught fire following a drone attack in the Pokrovska community.

Attacks were also carried out on the Mykolaivska and Bohynivska communities.

Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy launched UAV and FPV strikes on Kryvyi Rih, the Zelenodolsk and Hrushivsk communities. An outbuilding, a car and infrastructure were damaged.













