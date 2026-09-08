Mykolaiv and Kherson community completely without power, causes being established

Mykolaiv and the entire Kherson community lost power on the evening of September 8.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych and the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko.

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Mykolaiv left without power

According to Oleksandr Sienkevych, the city was completely without electricity in the evening. The relevant services are investigating the cause of the outage.

Trams in Mykolaiv are not running because of the power outage.

Meanwhile, trolleybuses capable of travelling up to 20 kilometres without overhead power are operating.

"Friends, Mykolaiv is currently without power. The relevant services are already investigating the cause," he added.

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Kherson community also without electricity

A complete power outage was also reported across the entire Kherson community.

Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said the causes of the power outage were being established.

"The entire community is currently without electricity. The causes of the outage are being established," he said.

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