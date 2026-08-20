Power grid hit: occupied Crimea left without power after explosions

On the night of August 19–20, power went out in occupied Crimea following a series of explosions in several cities. In particular, Sevastopol, Simferopol, and Dzhankoy were left without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing local Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Explosions were heard in Sevastopol overnight. Following that, power outages began in a number of towns and villages on the peninsula.

There were also reports of explosions near the combined heat and power plant in Simferopol.

As of the morning of August 20, there are reports of power outages in Sevastopol, Simferopol, and Dzhankoy.

The occupying administration in Crimea has not yet publicly commented on the reasons for the power outages or the possible consequences of the nighttime explosions.

It later emerged that the 500-kV "Taman" substation had been hit. It is the main hub of the power bridge that supplies electricity to occupied Crimea.

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