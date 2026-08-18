Ukrainian drone "peeks" into cab of Russian lorry on road to Crimea and attacks it: "F#ck, d#mn it! There he is, that son of bitch! You’re f#cked, you donkey!". VIDEO

A video has appeared online showing the aftermath of an attack by a Ukrainian drone on a Russian lorry travelling along the land corridor to occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, the lorry driver survived and filmed the moment the drone approached and the damage to the vehicle.

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The strike hit the vehicle’s cab directly, causing a traffic jam on the motorway. The published footage shows the damaged lorry and the scene on the road following the strike.

Warning! Strong language!

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