Ukrainian drone "peeks" into cab of Russian lorry on road to Crimea and attacks it: "F#ck, d#mn it! There he is, that son of bitch! You’re f#cked, you donkey!". VIDEO
A video has appeared online showing the aftermath of an attack by a Ukrainian drone on a Russian lorry travelling along the land corridor to occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, the lorry driver survived and filmed the moment the drone approached and the damage to the vehicle.
The strike hit the vehicle’s cab directly, causing a traffic jam on the motorway. The published footage shows the damaged lorry and the scene on the road following the strike.
Warning! Strong language!
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