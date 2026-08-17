Two Russian fuel trucks burn on roadside: "They knew what to f#cking hit, two in row, f#ck". VIDEO
A video posted online shows Russians filming burning trucks carrying petrol after they were struck by the Defence Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators completely destroyed two fuel trucks and also struck an occupiers’ mobile fire team that was protecting the convoy.
According to information released alongside the video, two ruscists were eliminated on the spot in the strike.
"They knew what to f#cking hit, two in a row, f#ck," the Russian adds.
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