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News Video Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction Strikes on Russian logistics
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Two Russian fuel trucks burn on roadside: "They knew what to f#cking hit, two in row, f#ck". VIDEO

A video posted online shows Russians filming burning trucks carrying petrol after they were struck by the Defence Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators completely destroyed two fuel trucks and also struck an occupiers’ mobile fire team that was protecting the convoy.

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According to information released alongside the video, two ruscists were eliminated on the spot in the strike.

"They knew what to f#cking hit, two in a row, f#ck," the Russian adds.

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots destroy Russian UAV operators’ command post in eastern sector. VIDEO

Watch more: 12 pieces of the occupiers’ equipment destroyed: PRIME border guards destroyed gun, 8 vehicles and 3 quad bikes. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12308) elimination (7805) Zaporizhzhia region (2311) logistics (134) drones (5130)
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