MiG-29 pilots destroy Russian UAV operators’ command post in eastern sector. VIDEO
Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter pilots destroyed a base used by Russian UAV operators in the eastern sector.
As reported by Censor.NET, one of the Ukrainian pilots shared footage of the strike on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.
Ukrainian aircraft received the coordinates of the Russian operators’ command post from aerial reconnaissance units and struck the building.
The precision strike and powerful explosion destroyed the building along with the occupiers inside.
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