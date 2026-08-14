ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13270 visitors online
News Video UAV attack on Odesa Shooting down Shaheds Drone industry
641 0

Operators of 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine remotely controlled interceptor drones to destroy 95% of "Shaheds" during Russian attack on Odesa region. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian drone operators repelled a massive Russian attack by Shahed-type kamikaze drones on the Odesa region with 95% effectiveness.

According to Censor.NET, SAMOSUD operators from the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine remotely controlled interceptor drones using the Hornet Vision CTRL system and destroyed almost all the Shaheds attacking the region.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

To intercept the enemy UAVs, the military used interceptor drones made by Wild Hornets and the Hornet Vision CTRL remote-control system.

The released footage shows the operators in action while repelling the attack. According to the military, technologies that seemed impossible until recently have now become part of their daily work.

Read more: Over 11,000 since start of year: "Wild Hornets" releases figures on "Shaheds" shot down by Sting interceptors

Watch more: Drone operators from 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment use STING interceptors to shoot down three jet-powered Shaheds flying at speeds of up to 600 km/h. VIDEO

Author: 

Odesa (1253) Odesa region (1215) elimination (7792) attack (1034) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3828) Wild Hornets (229) Shahed (1525) Odeskyy district (427) interceptor (125)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 