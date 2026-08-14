Operators of 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine remotely controlled interceptor drones to destroy 95% of "Shaheds" during Russian attack on Odesa region. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian drone operators repelled a massive Russian attack by Shahed-type kamikaze drones on the Odesa region with 95% effectiveness.

According to Censor.NET, SAMOSUD operators from the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine remotely controlled interceptor drones using the Hornet Vision CTRL system and destroyed almost all the Shaheds attacking the region.

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To intercept the enemy UAVs, the military used interceptor drones made by Wild Hornets and the Hornet Vision CTRL remote-control system.

The released footage shows the operators in action while repelling the attack. According to the military, technologies that seemed impossible until recently have now become part of their daily work.

Read more: Over 11,000 since start of year: "Wild Hornets" releases figures on "Shaheds" shot down by Sting interceptors

Watch more: Drone operators from 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment use STING interceptors to shoot down three jet-powered Shaheds flying at speeds of up to 600 km/h. VIDEO