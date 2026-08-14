Operators of 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine remotely controlled interceptor drones to destroy 95% of "Shaheds" during Russian attack on Odesa region. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Ukrainian drone operators repelled a massive Russian attack by Shahed-type kamikaze drones on the Odesa region with 95% effectiveness.
According to Censor.NET, SAMOSUD operators from the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine remotely controlled interceptor drones using the Hornet Vision CTRL system and destroyed almost all the Shaheds attacking the region.
To intercept the enemy UAVs, the military used interceptor drones made by Wild Hornets and the Hornet Vision CTRL remote-control system.
The released footage shows the operators in action while repelling the attack. According to the military, technologies that seemed impossible until recently have now become part of their daily work.
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