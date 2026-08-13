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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones Drone industry
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Drone operators from 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment use STING interceptors to shoot down three jet-powered Shaheds flying at speeds of up to 600 km/h. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Drone interceptor operators from the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment destroyed three jet-powered Shaheds during one of the enemy’s attacks.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ukrainian defenders used STING drones from Wild Hornets and Hornet Vision Ctrl remote-control technology to intercept the targets.

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An operator from the 1020th  Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment recorded footage of the enemy targets being intercepted in the air.

According to the military, a jet-powered Shahed can reach speeds of up to 600 km/h.

As a result, all three Shaheds were intercepted and destroyed in the air.

Watch more: Occupier shoots down Ukrainian drone, but it falls on his fellow soldiers: "Come on, get f#ck up". VIDEO

Watch more: Two occupiers having "heart-to-heart conversation" fail to notice approaching Ukrainian drone and are eliminated. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12285) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3822) drones (5113) Wild Hornets (226) Shahed (1522) interceptor (120)
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