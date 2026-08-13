Drone operators from 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment use STING interceptors to shoot down three jet-powered Shaheds flying at speeds of up to 600 km/h. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Drone interceptor operators from the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment destroyed three jet-powered Shaheds during one of the enemy’s attacks.
As reported by Censor.NET, the Ukrainian defenders used STING drones from Wild Hornets and Hornet Vision Ctrl remote-control technology to intercept the targets.
An operator from the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment recorded footage of the enemy targets being intercepted in the air.
According to the military, a jet-powered Shahed can reach speeds of up to 600 km/h.
As a result, all three Shaheds were intercepted and destroyed in the air.
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