Drone operators from 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment use STING interceptors to shoot down three jet-powered Shaheds flying at speeds of up to 600 km/h. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Drone interceptor operators from the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment destroyed three jet-powered Shaheds during one of the enemy’s attacks.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ukrainian defenders used STING drones from Wild Hornets and Hornet Vision Ctrl remote-control technology to intercept the targets.

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An operator from the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment recorded footage of the enemy targets being intercepted in the air.

According to the military, a jet-powered Shahed can reach speeds of up to 600 km/h.

As a result, all three Shaheds were intercepted and destroyed in the air.

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