Two occupiers having "heart-to-heart conversation" fail to notice approaching Ukrainian drone and are eliminated. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone eliminating two Russian soldiers in the middle of a field.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the occupiers, engrossed in a "heart-to-heart conversation," failing to notice the Ukrainian UAV approaching from behind and attacking them.

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The strike caused a powerful explosion, after which both Russian soldiers were eliminated.

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