Drone operators from "Bureviy" Brigade destroyed 171 FPV drones and 56 "Molniya" drones in Dobropillia sector over course of week. VIDEO
In the Dobropillia sector, fighters from the ‘Bureviy’ Brigade inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of personnel, equipment and drones over the course of the week.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers lost 59 servicemen, either killed or wounded.
Nine passenger cars and quad bikes were also destroyed, an enemy artillery piece was put out of action, and 20 shelters were destroyed.
In the air, ‘Bureviy’ fighters destroyed 171 FPV drones and 56 ‘Molniya’ UAVs.
A separate target was the "Skat 450M" reconnaissance drone, which the enemy uses for in-depth aerial reconnaissance.
This type of drone is rare: over the years of the war, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed only a few dozen such aircraft.
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