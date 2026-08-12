Convoy of Russian "Ulan" all-terrain vehicles was travelling from Kursk region to launch assault on Sumy region, but came under attack from FPV drones of 158th SMB. VIDEO

A convoy of Russian ‘Ulan’ all-terrain vehicles was travelling from the Kursk region towards the Sumy region to take part in an assault, but was destroyed as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones.

According to Censor.NET, pilots from the 158th Separate Mechanised Brigade spotted the column of enemy vehicles during aerial reconnaissance of the area.

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At least five Russian all-terrain vehicles were travelling along the road, which the occupiers were attempting to use to redeploy forces to the front line.

After detecting the convoy, Ukrainian operators launched a series of strikes using FPV drones and destroyed the enemy vehicles.

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