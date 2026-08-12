Convoy of Russian "Ulan" all-terrain vehicles was travelling from Kursk region to launch assault on Sumy region, but came under attack from FPV drones of 158th SMB. VIDEO
A convoy of Russian ‘Ulan’ all-terrain vehicles was travelling from the Kursk region towards the Sumy region to take part in an assault, but was destroyed as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones.
According to Censor.NET, pilots from the 158th Separate Mechanised Brigade spotted the column of enemy vehicles during aerial reconnaissance of the area.
At least five Russian all-terrain vehicles were travelling along the road, which the occupiers were attempting to use to redeploy forces to the front line.
After detecting the convoy, Ukrainian operators launched a series of strikes using FPV drones and destroyed the enemy vehicles.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password