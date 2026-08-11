Phoenix border guards destroy 250 Russian UAVs of various types in July. VIDEO

In July, border guards from the Phoenix unit destroyed 250 Russian fixed-wing drones, inflicting nearly $10 million in losses on the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, the unit’s interceptor drone operators shared a compilation of their most notable strikes on enemy UAVs on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

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The destroyed drones included Molniyas, KUBs, Gerberas, Shaheds, Lancets, SuperCams, Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg UAVs and Orlans.

Watch more: SIGNUM pilots identified launch site of occupiers’ UAVs and destroyed reconnaissance and strike drones. VIDEO

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