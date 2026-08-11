Phoenix border guards destroy 250 Russian UAVs of various types in July. VIDEO
In July, border guards from the Phoenix unit destroyed 250 Russian fixed-wing drones, inflicting nearly $10 million in losses on the enemy.
According to Censor.NET, the unit’s interceptor drone operators shared a compilation of their most notable strikes on enemy UAVs on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.
The destroyed drones included Molniyas, KUBs, Gerberas, Shaheds, Lancets, SuperCams, Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg UAVs and Orlans.
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