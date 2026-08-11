ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11255 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian drones
244 0

Phoenix border guards destroy 250 Russian UAVs of various types in July. VIDEO

In July, border guards from the Phoenix unit destroyed 250 Russian fixed-wing drones, inflicting nearly $10 million in losses on the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, the unit’s interceptor drone operators shared a compilation of their most notable strikes on enemy UAVs on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The destroyed drones included Molniyas, KUBs, Gerberas, Shaheds, Lancets, SuperCams, Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg UAVs and Orlans.

Watch more: SIGNUM pilots identified launch site of occupiers’ UAVs and destroyed reconnaissance and strike drones. VIDEO

Watch more: 103 Russian UAVs down in three days: combat operations by crews of 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1572) border guard (337) elimination (7770) drones (5092)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 