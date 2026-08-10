SIGNUM pilots identified launch site of occupiers’ UAVs and destroyed reconnaissance and strike drones. VIDEO

Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces identified the launch site of the occupiers’ UAVs and destroyed the enemy’s reconnaissance and strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, the footage released shows the Russians launching a Mavic for reconnaissance, fire correction and target acquisition.

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The Ukrainian military destroyed the drone whilst it was still near its launch point.

After that, SIGNUM fighters engaged the enemy’s FPV drones, preventing the enemy from using them to strike Ukrainian troops, equipment and positions.

Finally, Ukrainian operators destroyed a so-called ‘zhdun’ drone – an enemy drone that had detected movement and was preparing to attack a target.

The fighters also add that destroying such UAVs not only reduces the number of the enemy’s strike assets but also deprives them of the ability to conduct reconnaissance and adjust their fire on the positions of the Defence Forces.

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