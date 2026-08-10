"Phoenix" border guards destroyed "Tornado" and "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems, as well as North Korean "Koksan" self-propelled gun. VIDEO

"Phoenix" border guards destroyed a number of logistics vehicles, two multiple launch rocket systems and a North Korean self-propelled gun across several fronts.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the border guards’ combat operations, showing them destroying enemy equipment, has been published on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

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On the Toretsk section of the Dobropillia front, Ukrainian forces destroyed an enemy "Tornado" MLRS with an estimated value of around $15 million.

In the Lyman sector, the results of the ‘hunt’ proved no less significant. There, ‘Phoenix’ fighters destroyed a North Korean-made ‘Koksan’ self-propelled artillery unit, another BM-21 ‘Grad’ system, and a number of Russian artillery guns.

Thus, border guards continue to systematically destroy the enemy’s artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, depriving the occupiers of the ability to use this equipment to strike the positions of the Defence Forces.

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