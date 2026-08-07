Pilots of 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" thwart enemy infiltration attempt and eliminate 7 occupiers. VIDEO 18+

Pilots from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" thwarted an attempt by Russian troops to infiltrate Ukrainian positions in one sector of the front.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the combat operation was published by the servicemen on their Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Drone operators detected seven occupiers moving towards Ukrainian positions and attempting to infiltrate undetected in order to establish a foothold.

The pilots deployed two strike drones against each occupier. Following the first hit, the operators carried out a follow-up strike to ensure that the target was eliminated.

As a result, the infiltration attempt was completely thwarted, with no survivors among the occupiers.

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Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

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