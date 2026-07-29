Ruscist films Ukrainian drone striking dugout: "F#ck, holy sh#t. Is everyone alive?". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian serviceman filming a Ukrainian FPV drone strike on the occupiers’ dugout.

After hearing the distinctive sound of the approaching drone, one of the ruscists decided to capture some "spectacular" footage, but moments later the strike drone flew into the enemy hideout, Censor.NET reports.

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The strike destroyed the roof and one of the walls of the Russian troops’ shelter.

"F#ck, holy sh#t. Is everyone alive?" the ruscist shouts to his fellow soldiers immediately after the explosion.

The subsequent fate of the occupiers inside the dugout is currently unknown.

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