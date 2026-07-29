Pilots from SIGNUM battalion tracked down and eliminated ruscists who were attempting to infiltrate through forests of Lyman sector. VIDEO

Fighters from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces eliminated seven occupiers in a wooded area in the Lyman sector.

According to Censor.NET, whilst patrolling their area of responsibility, drone operators spotted small enemy infantry groups attempting to infiltrate the Defence Forces’ positions covertly.

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Footage released shows that some of the Russian soldiers did not even attempt to flee or take cover as the attack drones approached and were eliminated within seconds.

Watch more: Pilots of FATUM battalion smashed Grad MLRS, self-propelled artillery system and occupiers’ equipment in Lyman direction. VIDEO

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