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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Pilots of FATUM battalion smashed Grad MLRS, self-propelled artillery system and occupiers’ equipment in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Operators of the FATUM unmanned systems battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade continue to inflict losses on Russian troops in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, Ukrainian pilots destroyed a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system used by the occupiers to shell positions of the Defense Forces.

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In addition, drone strikes hit an ATS-59G artillery tractor, a self-propelled artillery system, a Courier unmanned ground vehicle, and several units of the enemy’s automotive equipment.

The operators are paying special attention to striking the logistics of the Russian army.

The destruction of trucks and passenger vehicles complicates the supply of ammunition, fuel, and personnel to the occupiers’ forward positions.

The video was published by the fighters on the battalion’s Telegram channel.

Watch more: Fighters of "TALION" battalion destroy 10 Russian ambush drones in standby positions. VIDEO

Watch more: One STING – minus two ’Shaheds’: BULAVA pilot scored double hit in sky. VIDEO

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elimination (7452) Donetsk region (5849) artillery (334) MLRS (193) drones (4752) Kramatorskyy district (997) Lyman (186) 60 SMB (59) Third Army Corps (85)
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