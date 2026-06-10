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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones
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One STING – minus two ’Shaheds’: BULAVA pilot scored double hit in sky. VIDEO

Soldiers from the BULAVA unit of the Separate Presidential Brigade used a STING interceptor drone to destroy two Russian "Shahed" drones at once.

According to Censor.NET, during a massive air strike, a group of enemy drones was flying at an altitude of around 650 metres.

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A pilot with the call sign "Hulk" successfully intercepted one of the "Shaheds" using a STING.

After being blown up, the drone began to lose altitude rapidly and crashed into another drone from the lower group.

As a result, a single interceptor shot down two enemy aerial targets at once.

It is reported that the STING interceptor drone, donated to the military as part of the "One in a Thousand" charity initiative, was used in the attack.

Footage of combat operations and the pilot's commentary have been published on the "Wild Hornets" Telegram channel.

Watch more: Artillerymen from 147th Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed occupiers’ SRG, artillery, UAVs and communications equipment. VIDEO

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