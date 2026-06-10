Artillerymen from 147th Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed occupiers’ SRG, artillery, UAVs and communications equipment. VIDEO

Artillerymen from the 147th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces, part of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps, continue to neutralise the combat capabilities of Russian forces and engage in counter-battery fire.

According to Censor.NET, in coordination with unmanned aerial vehicle units, reconnaissance and other firepower, Ukrainian soldiers are striking identified enemy targets.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The released footage shows the destruction of the occupiers’ sabotage and reconnaissance groups, guns, artillery positions, enemy FPV drones, communication antennas and surveillance equipment.

The footage also shows the M142 HIMARS rocket system in action against Russian troop positions.

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