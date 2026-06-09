MiG-29MU1 pilots destroy command post of Russian UAV operators with AASM HAMMER bombs. VIDEO

Air Force crews of Ukraine’s Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on a command post of Russian drone operators located in one of the buildings.

As reported by Censor.NET, MiG-29MU1 fighter pilots used AASM HAMMER precision-guided bombs to hit the target.

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As a result of the strike, the command post used by the occupiers to coordinate the operation of their unmanned systems was hit.

Footage of the combat work was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel.

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