Phoenix border guards hit Kozerog-1 MLRS, equipment and group of occupiers as they dismounted from vehicles. VIDEO

Border guards of the Phoenix unit carried out a series of strikes on enemy equipment, artillery, vehicles, and personnel in four directions of the front.

According to Censor.NET, in the Toretsk direction, drone operators hit the occupiers’ artillery positions and destroyed a Russian Kozerog-1 multiple-launch rocket system.

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In the Dobropillia direction, Ukrainian defenders struck a concentration of Russian soldiers as they were dismounting from vehicles.

In the Lyman direction, border guards also detected an enemy assault group and systematically hit the occupiers as they tried to hide in wooded terrain.

In addition, in the Huliaipole direction, Phoenix fighters destroyed quad bikes, motorcycles and artillery systems of Russian troops.

A video of the Ukrainian defenders’ combat work was published on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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