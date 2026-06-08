Ruscist "flag-bearer" climbs onto roof and immediately ends up under rubble: drone operators of 58th Brigade hit building with occupiers. VIDEO

Drone operators from the ULTIO Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi struck a building where Russian soldiers were located.

As Censor.NET reports, footage released by the soldiers shows one of the occupiers climbing onto the roof and beginning to wave a Russian flag, apparently trying to demonstrate that the ruscists had seized the building.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

However, at that moment, Ukrainian strike drones were already moving in on the target. After a series of hits, the ceiling and walls of the building collapsed.

As a result of the strikes, the structure was destroyed along with the ruscist on the roof and other occupiers who were inside.

Watch more: Fighters of 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade fly FPV drone into occupier’s shelter in Kharkiv region and eliminate him. VIDEO

Watch more: Occupiers, along with their ammunition, are blown up after being hit by FPV drones from 34th Brigade. VIDEO