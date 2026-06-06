Border guards from the "Strix" unit destroyed rare Russian "Skat 450M" reconnaissance UAV. VIDEO

Fighters from the "Strix" border guard unit destroyed a rare Russian "Skat 450M" reconnaissance drone in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector.

According to Censor.NET, this is the second UAV of this type to be destroyed by Ukrainian defenders in this sector of the front.

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The "Skat 450M" is considered one of the key platforms used by Russian forces for conducting deep aerial reconnaissance and directing artillery fire.

According to available data, since the start of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed no more than two dozen such aircraft.

The estimated cost of a single drone is around $400,000.

A video of the destruction of the enemy UAV was published on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

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