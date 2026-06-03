Occupiers’ second Kozerog-1 MLRS in a week blown to pieces: combat work by fighters of Strazh unit. VIDEO

The State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine has released footage showing the destruction of a Russian Kozerog-1 multiple-launch rocket system, which the occupiers had camouflaged among dense vegetation in the Lyman direction.

As Censor.NET reports, the enemy launcher was detected and hit by strike UAV operators of the Strazh border guard unit of the Pomsta Brigade while carrying out combat missions.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The SBGS also noted that this is the second Kozerog-1 MLRS destroyed over the past week.

This system is one of Russia’s new developments and is essentially a single guide rail from a Grad multiple-launch rocket system mounted on a special tripod.

Unlike the Soviet portable Grad-P launcher, the new Russian MLRS is significantly heavier, weighing about 235 kilograms, which seriously limits its mobility and makes it more vulnerable to detection and strikes.

Watch more: USF and K-2 Brigade operators destroy occupiers’ tank, artillery and infantry in Kharkiv Oblast. VIDEO

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots destroy enemy FPV drone workshop in industrial zone with AASM HAMMER bombs. VIDEO