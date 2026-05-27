USF and K-2 Brigade operators destroy occupiers’ tank, artillery and infantry in Kharkiv Oblast. VIDEO

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) and soldiers of the 20th K-2 Brigade continue to take out Russian occupiers’ personnel and equipment in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, Russian forces continue to storm Defense Forces positions in small infantry groups, actively using UAVs and electronic warfare systems.

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Despite this, Ukrainian drone operators are promptly detecting the enemy and launching precision strikes on its forces and logistics.

Footage released shows the destruction of enemy artillery, a tank, logistics equipment and personnel.

In total, Ukrainian defenders took out:

15 occupiers;

1 tank;

1 artillery gun;

1 vehicle;

2 quad bikes.

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