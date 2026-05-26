Operators of ground robots from NC13 unit blew up an underground shelter with Russian troops inside. VIDEO

Operators of ground-based robotic systems from Unit NC13 of the Third Army Corps carried out a successful attack on a Russian occupiers’ hideout.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian fighters used two ground-based kamikaze drones for the strike, which took turns reaching the enemy’s hideout.

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The first UGV detonated near the entrance, effectively blocking the occupiers’ ability to leave the hideout.

After that, the second drone delivered the main strike and completely destroyed the enemy’s position, along with the personnel inside.

The unit notes that it continues to methodically eliminate the enemy, even in their rear areas.

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