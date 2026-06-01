Soldier from Chernihiv detachment shot down "Shahed" with small arms: over past 24 hours, fighters have destroyed 71 Russian UAVs. VIDEO

Border guards from the Chernihiv detachment shot down a Russian "Shahed"-type attack drone using small arms during another enemy air strike.

According to Censor.NET, over the past 24 hours, units of the State Border Guard Service in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have destroyed 71 enemy drones.

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Among the aerial targets shot down:

48 Shahed-type strike UAVs;

23 "Gerbera" drones.

The largest number of enemy drones was destroyed by border guards in Chernihiv Oblast, where 49 drones of various types were shot down.

Footage of combat operations and the moment one of the "Shaheds" was hit by small arms fire was released by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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