Units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine’s"Azov" Brigade continue to inflict significant losses on Russian forces in the Dobropillia sector, thwarting the enemy’s assault operations and strengthening the defences of Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, thanks to the joint efforts of the corps’ units, 1,853 Russian invaders were eliminated during May.

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A further 835 occupiers were wounded, and 9 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed and damaged a significant number of enemy vehicles and fortifications.

In particular, among the targets hit:

2 tanks;

13 armoured fighting vehicles;

86 artillery systems;

644 vehicles;

630 engineering and fortification structures and command posts.

The released footage captures scenes of combat operations by strike drone operators from units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", who are methodically destroying enemy personnel, equipment and fortifications.

Read more: Russians tortured Mariupol defender, "Azov" Oleksandr Krokhmaliuk, in captivity