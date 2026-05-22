Russians tortured Mariupol defender, "Azov" Oleksandr Krokhmaliuk, in captivity

Russian invaders tortured Ukrainian defender and Azov fighter Oleksandr Krokhmalyuk while he was in captivity.

This was reported by Sviatoslav (Kalina) Palamar, deputy commander of the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard "Azov," according to Censor.NET.

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"Oleksandr Arkadiyovych Krokhmalyuk joined Azov in 2016—a military medic and head of the medical service at the time of his capture. A man who saved lives. A worthy fighter and my brother-in-arms. Oleksandr was taken prisoner from Azovstal, went through Olenivka and the Taganrog torture chamber," he said.

The last known location where Krokhmalyuk was being held is Pretrial Detention Center No. 2 in Kamyshin.

"In September 2025, Oleksandr was returned as part of the latest phase of the '1,000 for 1,000' repatriation program—he returned home dead. A forensic medical examination in Lviv on September 22, 2025, determined the cause of death: fractured ribs and blunt trauma to the chest," Palamar added.

He called this yet another indictment of the international humanitarian law system, which is unable to protect the health and lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russian captivity. In

"I also urge Ukrainian officials, human rights defenders, and diplomats once again: every case of death resulting from torture must be raised at the UN, the Council of Europe, the OSCE, and in bilateral negotiations. The return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and Azov prisoners of war is your duty and must be a priority in Ukraine’s international relations right now. Otherwise, the time will come when there will be no one left to bring back from captivity. My sincere condolences to the family, friends, and comrades," Palamar concluded.

Read more: Sybiha on Russia’s withdrawal from Convention on Prevention of Torture: Russia is lawless territory where human life and dignity are worthless



