Sybiha on Russia’s withdrawal from Convention on Prevention of Torture: Russia is lawless territory where human life and dignity are worthless

The Russian Federation's decision to withdraw from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture is "a continuation of many Russian crimes" and demonstrates that the Russian Federation is a "lawless territory."

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"The Russian government's decision to initiate the denunciation of the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment once again demonstrates that Russia is a lawless territory where human life and dignity are worthless," the statement said.

Sibiga emphasizes that this step is a continuation of many Russian crimes, including widespread torture, executions, and inhumane treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

See more: Russians tortured and killed group of Ukrainian soldiers: one of them crawled back to his comrades with his throat cut. PHOTO

"This is part of the Russian regime's systematic policy of torture, which is deeply rooted in Russian history and based on the crimes of the Gulag and Stalinist terror," the foreign minister added.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian government had proposed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin withdraw from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture, which was adopted back in 1987.